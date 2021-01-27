TEDxLSSC is set to be an engaging virtual event on Feb. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. The event will be livestreamed from Lake-Sumter State College and feature interactive breakout sessions including Q&A with event speakers, art activities, kindness project, performances and more.
Tickets are $10 for community members and include an Audience Engagement Pack for those who register by Feb. 1. Register at http://tedxlssc.com.
The event includes three sessions with live speakers addressing a variety of topics, including cybersecurity, leadership, trauma recovery, stories and handmade art. It will also feature spoken word poets, a variety performance by Phantasmagoria and a blacksmithing demonstration.
“TEDxLSSC will give attendees the opportunity to dialog while being exposed to new and exciting ideas,” said Heather Elmatti, event co-organizer.
As stated in TED’s mission statement, this event will provide “the opportunity to share the unique innovation and ideas that their community is creating.” College and local community members are encouraged to apply to present at, or attend, this event, which is dedicated to developing innovative thinkers and change-makers.
For more information, email event organizers at tedxlssc@lssc.edu or visit the event Facebook and Instagram pages.