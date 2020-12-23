Lake-Sumter State College will host a TEDx event Feb. 12, 2021, at the Paul P. Williams Auditorium in Leesburg, focused on the theme of IGNITE from 9am-3:30pm.
Twelve speakers, including community leaders, college staff and students, will present on a variety of topics, including cybersecurity, trauma recovery, community development, coaching for potential and more. Featured speakers include Greg Brooks, Dr. Heidi Campbell, Lane Davis, Dr. Becca C. Johnson, Dr. Linda Karp, Renata Gomes-Martins, Alyssa Miller, Jay Miller, Gary Sligh, Toni Upchurch, Hank VanPutten and Buddy Walker.
The event also will feature spoken word poets, dramatic presentations and a blacksmithing demonstration.
As stated in TED’s mission statement, this event will provide, “the opportunity to share the unique innovation and ideas that their community is creating.” College and local community members are encouraged to apply to present at, or attend, this inspiring, high-profile event dedicated to developing innovative thinkers and change-makers. For more information check out www.tedxlssc.com
The event runs 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. and will be held simultaneously in live and virtual formats. Seating for the live event will be limited due to social distancing guidelines, and tickets are to go on sale this month.
Registration and ticket information can be found at http://tedxlssc.com. For more information, email event organizers at tedxlssc@lssc.edu.