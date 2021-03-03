Through March 21, Lake County residents can apply for rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Residents must meet the following criteria: Primary residence must be in Lake County and applicants must be renters, rent must be past due, applicants must have a documented financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 and total household income for calendar year 2020 must be at or below 80% of the area median income for Lake County (see chart).
Tenants can apply for Emergency Rental Assistance Program assistance
Latest e-Edition
Eugene John Campbell was born on March 19, 1935 in Nassau, Bahamas Island and passed away in Sumterville, Florida on February 13 2021.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…