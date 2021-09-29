Plaza Lincoln, located at 8925 US-441 in Leesburg, is participating in Lincoln’s Driven to Give program in an effort to raise up to $8,000 for Leesburg Center for the Arts.
Lincoln will make a donation for every person who test-drives a Lincoln vehicle on Oct. 6. After the event, a virtual experience with vehicle walk-arounds will be available to anyone who was unable to attend in person and wants to generate a donation.
The funds will benefit Leesburg Center for the Arts’ Mobile Art Studio, a free art program that pops up in public places, afterschool programs and schools. Kids learn about artists in history who influenced monumental movements in the art world, meet and learn from local artists and create their own piece of art.
“We are thrilled to partner with Plaza Lincoln to raise money that will benefit our MAS program,” said Maria Stefanovic, Leesburg Center for the Arts executive director. “This program has provided free art-making activities to 2,000 kids living and visiting the Leesburg area annually. MAS’s objective is to provide art-making and learning experiences that exercise the creative brain and fostering critical thinking skills – both are building blocks to become successful learners and close the education achievement gap.”
The event, which will begin at 4 p.m. at the dealership, will include a Meet the Artist reception featuring “Lumps a Family Portrait” by Eustis-based artist Kelly Batson, starting at 5:30 p.m.
To date, Lincoln dealerships across the U.S. have helped raise more than $11 million for local schools and nonprofits.