March 24, the GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. is hosting a Trivia Fundraiser with Dominic, with all proceeds to be donated to Forward Path, which assists homeless youths and those aging out of foster care to create a path to independence.
“Get your friends together and form a team of six. If not, we will place you with other smart people,” the group says.
The fundraiser, 7–9 p.m., will be held at Magical Meat Boutique British Pub, 322 Alexander Street in Mount Dora. Tickets are $15 each.
Call 321-543-2093 or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.