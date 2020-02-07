As part of the activities for the 118th Georgefest, the Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce will raffle a grand prize diamond ring generously donated by Merry Jewelers. Set with 14 round brilliant-cut diamonds in a bypass, freeform style. The ring is valued at approximately $1000.00!
You can purchase your collectible button for $2.00 each and receive a chance to win the beautiful ring, plus over 50 additional prizes! The drawing will be held on Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at the Ferran Park Bandshell. You do not need to be present to win.
Buttons are on sale in advance at:
Eustis City Hall (10 N Grove St., Eustis)
Bay Pharmacy (2 E. Magnolia Ave., Eustis)
Bay Street Players/State Theatre (109 N. Bay St., Eustis)
CenterState Bank (1892 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares)
Merry Jewelers (42 E Magnolia Ave., Eustis)
Seacoast Bank (2722 E Burleigh Blvd, Eustis)
Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce (1 W. Orange Ave., Eustis)
Peddler’s Wagon (25 E. Magnolia Ave., Eustis)
Tyre & Tyre Realty (2765 S. Bay St., Eustis)
United Southern Bank (701 S Bay St., Eustis)
US Pak N Ship (252 W Ardice Ave., Eustis)
Wine Cellars: Uncorked (106 E. Magnolia Ave., Eustis)
Village Framer (71 E Seminole Ave., Eustis)
Buttons will also be available during the Georgefest Celebration at the Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce tent
in Ferran Park.
If your business is interested in selling buttons for the raffle, please contact the Lake Eustis Chamber at (352) 357-3434.
More information about the raffle and other Georgefest activities can be found at www.eustisgeorgefest.org.