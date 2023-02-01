The Golden Triangle Democratic Club recently met at the W.T. Bland Library in Mount Dora, where they meet on the second Saturday of each month at 10:15 a.m. to conduct business and discuss issues.
Two primary items on the agenda included forming a slate of officers for election during the meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11, and recognition of the W. T. Bland Library for its service, education and provision of current and archived materials to meet the needs of the community. In gratitude for those services, the GTDC president, Frank Wood, presented a $500 check to LaJun Garry, administrative assistant of the library.
Golden Triangle Democratic Club serves the areas of Mount Dora, Tavares, Eustis, Umatilla, Sorrento and surrounding neighborhoods. For information about the club, call 352-800-4984 or email goldentriangledemocraticclub@gmail.com.