The Amazing Race for Charity is holding its 9th annual fundraising race on April 1, and teams of two will cross the finish line at the Eustis Historical Museum.
The event is based on the “Amazing Race” TV program and a similar annual charity-driven race in Loveland, Ohio, that has since retired after 17 years.
The local race gives out around $30,000 annually to about a dozen contributing charities that the board picked the previous year.
“So far, we have given out over $232,000,” said Robin Richter, volunteer and Amazing Race for Charity board member.
The other board members of the 501(c)(3) charity are founder and race director Timothy Totten, Jill Baker, Tammie Vinson, B.E. Thompson, Sandi Moore and Paula Jordan.
Each year, the 20-plus race includes challenges both physical and mental, with previous races including solving a puzzle or reciting Miranda Rights and building a two-person tent or rappelling off a tower. In past races, participants have averaged 5–6 miles on foot.
For more information and to register as a team or volunteer for the event, email amazingracecharity@gmail.com or visit AmazingRaceForCharity.com.