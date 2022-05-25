Memorial Day is when we remember those veterans who died in the service of their country.
But how many people know that during America’s earliest wars, well before women were admitted into combat roles, a significant number of women served and died for our country?
Even before women were allowed into our nation’s military ranks, women put their lives on the line. Many may have heard about Molly Pritchard, who took her wounded husband’s place behind a cannon in the Battle of Monmouth, or even Deborah Sampson, who disguised herself as a man and was wounded in the battle of Tarrytown. But there have been others.
For example, there is the little-known story of Anna Strong, who served with George Washington’s Culper spy ring.
She was instrumental in devising a means of communication that would allow the ring’s members to travel and exchange information, almost at will by using her petticoat and a number of white handkerchiefs, hanging on the clothesline, to communicate.
As a result, the Culper spy ring operated throughout the Revolutionary War and did not lose a single spy to the British.
Few, if any, have heard of the women who served during the War of 1812, such as at the Battle Plattsburgh, New York.
Two women served onboard Commodore Thomas McDonough’s flagship during the Battle of Plattsburgh. Later, when one of his ships was captured, most of the ship’s crew were taken prisoner. But the British were forced to release one of the American prisoners. They discovered she was a woman.
Then there is Laura Secord, known as the British version of Paul Revere. She warned the British of the Americans who were planning an ambush.
People are often surprised and impressed when learning about the combat role women fulfilled in some of America’s earliest wars. That’s the way it should be in remembering veterans, be they men or women.
Mark Barie, who resides in Sebring, has authored books on the American Revolutionary war, War of 1812 and Civil War. He regularly speaks to service organizations, historical societies and military genealogical societies in Central Florida and his home state of New York. To learn more, visit markbarie.com or email authormarkbarie@gmail.com.