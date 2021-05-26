Patsy is a 2-year-old Dachshund/Lab blend that weighs about 25 pounds and is looking for a forever family.
“My foster mommy says I am a ‘hidden gem,’” Patsy says. “I am amazingly sweet and go into my ‘Patsy position,’ which is where I snuggle close/lay on you with my belly in the air so that you can give me belly rubs forever and ever. I do like to stay close to my people and am pretty low key. I am not a big fan of car rides as I get a little tummy ache, but I do LOVE to stay home with you and chill on the couch and just be near you. I am a little afraid of dog toys and am not sure what to do with them. They are noisy and scary, and I just want to hide from them.”
Patsy would do best with older, friendly children and would prefer to be the only dog in the house.
