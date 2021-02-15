“Bo here, and I am looking for a new place to call my forever home. I am a handsome 4.5-year old Labrador Retriever/Staffordshire terrier blend and weigh about 56 pounds,” he says. “Even though I am a bigger fella, I do love a good lap to lay in. I have the most gorgeous black coat and the biggest brown eyes ever! I melt hearts with these eyes, ladies!”
Bo is curious about other dogs, so he might be able to live with another doggie friend that is friendly and passive. He’d also do well with a back yard where he can run and play.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.