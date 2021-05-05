Meowly Cyrus is a 7-year-old female Snowshoe Siamese blend weighing 8 pounds that is currently under the care of the Animal League.
“This little lady has the sweetest little voice when she ‘talks’ to you and purrs like a motorboat,” the shelter says. “She loves to snuggle and talk to you and tells you all about her day. She active and will play with toys, but really prefers to cuddle with you while you read a good book or watch TV. She would do best as the only cat in the house and with older children. Please give this little lady a chance at her forever home with you.”
Want to meet Meowly Cyrus? Call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services. Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.