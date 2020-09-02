Noah is an 11-month-old, male German Shepherd blend. He’s a super sweet boy whose looking for his “furever” home. He has a great personality and, in these hot days, he loves to lay in kiddie pools!
Noah does have some special needs. He’s been evaluated by an orthopedic specialist, and it is suspected that his altered gait is due to bilateral iliopsoas contracture (tight hip joints), and not hip dysplasia. Noah will need an owner willing to continue pursuing, with their veterinarian, a remedy to his condition that, at this time, includes low activity, gentle exercises and pain/anti-inflammatory medication and may in the future include additional treatments such as water therapy or surgery, if not improved.
If you think Noah would be a good fit for your family, email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at
https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call 352-429-6334. The Animal League Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.