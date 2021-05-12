Snowman is a 7-month-old gray tabby and the last of her litter looking for her forever home.
“I love to play fetch! That’s right! I was in a foster home with doggies and watched them play. I could play fetch for hours! My ball is my favorite toy,” says Snowman, who loves being with her people. “I was very respectful with my foster mom’s cats when I first moved in and would love to have another friendly kitty friend to play with. If you need to leave the home or are busy, I am a good girl and perfectly fine playing with my toys by myself or with other kitties.”
Snowman’s foster mom says she has the softest, silkiest fur and has the sweetest little voice when she “talks” to you.
Want to meet Snowman? All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services?
