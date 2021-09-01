Ben Franklin, a loveable and handsome Labrador Retriever/Pointer blend, is looking for his forever home, according to The Animal League.
“I am a very sweet boy with lots of energy. I have to exercise these gorgeous long legs of mine, so I would love an active family that would do fun things with me. We can go for long walks or run and play in the backyard with you. I love toys, so please make sure that we have plenty. I love to run around and play in the water, so maybe a kiddie pool would be fun for me too. I get along well with other friendly doggies, and we would have so much fun playing together that I can hardly wait. I can be a little shy at first, but I warm up quickly and love to get cuddles and smooches when not playing,” Ben Franklin says.
Interested in providing Ben Franklin his forever home? Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at www.theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Wellness Center also provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services at its location, 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg.
Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org.