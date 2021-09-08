Cupcake and Lily are a bonded mother-daughter pair, meaning they need to go to their forever home together, according to The Animal League. The adorable, petite chihuahua blends each weigh about eight pounds and are 9 years old and 12 years old, respectively.
“We may be Golden Girls, but we still have lots of love left to give,” they say. “If loving, low energy, low maintenance pups are your kind of pups, then we are your girls. We love nothing more than to snuggle and sit with you while you watch TV or read a book.”
The short-legged dogs do like short walks, are both house- and crate-trained, but also just as happy to go out in the backyard for potty breaks.
If you think these two would be a good fit for your family, complete a no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application or email adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip.