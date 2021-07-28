Duke, a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever blend weighing approximately 80 pounds, is a big, loveable guy who is happy doing whatever you are doing, according to The Animal League.
“If you like to go for walks, I can go for walks. Want to read a book? I can sit with you. I am very well behaved and gentle, and I even know some tricks. I can sit, lay down, give paw and I love to play fetch. I am good with other friendly dogs, too. You should know that I am currently being treated for heartworms, but I am very much adoptable and am very ready to find my forever family. I have been patiently waiting for my forever family to find me and I would really love to be part of your pack,” Duke says.
Interested in providing Duke his forever home? Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at www.theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Wellness Center also provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services at its location, 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg. Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org.