Lucy, a 7-year-old basset/lab mix weighing 55 pounds, that’s full of love, according to The Animal League.
“I am leash trained and nearly house trained, so going for walks is a must for me. I am a super laid-back couch potato and could watch movies with you all day. Any belly rubs I can get are much appreciated, and I will repay you in big kisses; I would be great for any family, as I get along with everyone, including other fur friends. I hope you consider having me be part of your family. I know I would be a perfect fit,” Lucy says.
Interested in providing Lucy her forever home?
Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at
www.theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. Call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Wellness Center also provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services at its location, 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg. Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org.