During these difficult times of self-isolation and quarantine, more Americans are enjoying their time off while traveling less and discovering the joy of feeding the birds. Already the #2 hobby in the world, bird feeding and bird watching are great ways to take your mind off the stress of the current times. Creating a bird-friendly backyard habitat is one way to get outdoors while staying close to home.
The average backyard may be visited regularly by 15 to 20 different bird species. However, a bird-friendly yard can attract up to 60 or more different species. To attract the greatest number of bird species, just provide at least one of each of these habitat elements: food, water, cover and places to raise their young.
Food
“Attracting a variety of birds requires a variety of foods,” said Judy Knizner, owner of the Eustis Wild Birds Unlimited. “Offering a fresh seed blend is the best way to entice birds to your yard. Our seed is the freshest in town and doesn’t contain the 70-73% fillers that the Brand X stores carry. We stand behind our products and we promise you will see the difference in your bird activity.”
Water
Birds need water just as much as they need food. Their high metabolic rate and respiratory system drains moisture from their bodies quickly. However, birds use water for more than just a thirst quencher; they also use it for bathing and preening their feathers. Clean feathers are important for birds’ health and optimum flying ability. A bird bath will give you pleasure as you watch the birds splash in the water and preen their feathers!
Cover
Birds need protective cover for times of rest, social interaction and as a retreat from foul weather and predators. Plants that are native to our soil and climate provide the best overall food sources for wildlife and support from 10 to 50 times more native wildlife than exotic (or non-native) plants.
A Place to Raise Their Young
The same plantings that provide shelter can provide safe areas for many bird species to mate, build nests and raise their families. But with the increased loss of natural habitat, cavity-nesting birds lack appropriate sites to nest. By providing bird houses, you will encourage birds to raise their young in your backyard.
Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Eustis, Florida in the Eustis Village Shopping Center is part of the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 350 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events.