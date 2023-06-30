This time of the year, juvenile bears leave their moms to strike out on their own, so it’s not uncommon for people to spot them as they’re out and about looking for food.
With so much development in Lake County destroying their natural habitat, more and more bears are being seen in built-up areas such as subdivisions and town centers.
A young black bear has been sighted in the town of Oakland, for example.
“It’s a problem,” said Jennifer Hunt, managing director of Oakland Nature Preserve. “This particular bear has been sighted several times during the past six months. His behavior is not unusual. It is natural that he has left his mom to find a permanent place he can call home. The problem is that bears can’t live wild among humans, so we have to address this.”
Eileen Tramontana, executive director of Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, said bears are regularly seen on the center’s cameras.
“Many bears live in the natural areas nearby TLNC and currently travel between TLNC and these areas,” she said. “Bears have been seen in our parking area, on our boardwalk and even at our front door. They have been non-aggressive and leave the area when we clap our hands and sing. Because of the resident bears, TLNC uses only a bear-proof garbage can and dumpster outside on its property.”
There, too, bears are having a tough time as human populations increase, along with new housing developments and commercial areas.
Recently a juvenile male was hit and killed crossing the road in front of the nature center, Tramontana said.
Hunt said that if the bears do not find a suitable food source, they will move on, but the longer they stay because they have found food in dumpsters and trash cans, the more dangerous it is for the bear.
“As bears become food conditioned, they are more likely to frequent and stay in residential areas and cause property damage to get those unnatural food sources,” she said. “It is really important to not let bears have access to easy food sources like garbage, pet foods, barbeque grills and bird seed, because they will stay around.”
She added, “Remember, a fed bear is a dead bear, because they cannot continue to live in a community with humans. It’s that simple.”
Here are some fun facts about bears and how to prevent them becoming food conditioned:
- Black bears are very intelligent animals with an acute sense of smell.
- Their eyesight is similar to humans in that they can see in color.
- Cubs stay with their moms for a minimum of 1.5 years and although carnivorous, their diet is mostly vegetarian.
- Always secure trash in your garage or shed or buy a bear-proof trash can.
- Never approach a bear. Always call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Conservation (FFWC) on 1888-404-3922 or visit the website www.myfwc.com.
“If we are going to live with the bears, then we have to follow the rules,” Hunt said. “If they have no access to food, they won’t hang around to become a nuisance and will hopefully find somewhere more suitable to live.”