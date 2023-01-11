Did you know that the third Friday in January is the day Florida celebrates Arbor Day? Your city may offer a tree give-a-way near this time. These trees can be valuable additions to you home landscape.
Trees provide many benefits in our urban and suburban communities.
Tree roots reduce erosion by holding soil in place. They reduce wind by dispersing it. This can reduce wind damage from storms and reduce the need for heat in cooler months. They provide shade, which can reduce the strain on the air conditioner in the summer. Trees also absorb pollution in both the root and on the leaves. Trees can help reduce issues with runoff by collecting water during storms. Trees also act as carbon sinks. As the tree grows, it uses carbon to create its structures, locking in carbon for much of the life of the tree. In addition to these, trees also provide benefits to wildlife.
Is it possible to calculate the benefits of a tree? Yes! “i-Tree” is a software created through a multi-organizational partnership. This software contains a tree benefit calculator call MyTree that you can use to see the benefits of trees for carbon and water mitigation. There is also a resource called i-Tree Design that allows you to calculate your personal energy savings. For example, a Live Oak (Quercus virginiana) in excellent condition with an 18-inch diameter can sequester 170.15 points of carbon and collect over 230 gallons of runoff while also intercepting 4,325 gallons of rainwater in a year. That same tree can conserve 84.1 kilowatt-hours of electricity, increasing each year. I-Tree data estimate that urban trees (trees in urban and suburban settings) can save cities $6.8 million in energy costs and increase property values by a collective $7.1 million.
If you would like to see the benefits of your trees, try the software here: https://mytree.itreetools.org/#/.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
