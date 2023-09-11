As Central Florida developed and continues to develop, our skies have become anything but dark. Individuals, communities and developments desire outdoor lighting, and we have been sold on the need for street lights that glow all night long, accent lighting that shines on our trees and shrubs, and other sorts of lighting.
But is this a good thing?
Nope.
Light pollution is the human-made alteration of outdoor light levels from those that occur naturally. Light pollution disrupts wildlife, impacts human health, wastes money and energy, contributes to climate change, and blocks our view of the universe.
Following responsible and sustainable lighting, passing dark sky friendly ordinances, and conducting research in this field are just some of the ways light pollution can be solved.
Interested in learning more? The Trout Lake Nature Center’s Sept. 15 Friday Night Naturalist Program will be hosted by Dark Sky advocate Marty Proctor, who will explain how light pollution is affecting natural systems and human communities in Lake County. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Proctor retired from a long engineering career in the electronics industry, and his passion was for LED lighting, solar energy, energy management and sustainable living and recreation. He will tell participants about the importance of dark skies for people, animals and plants. He will explain what individuals and communities can do to return our night skies to their naturel starlit state while still providing lighting for safety and other necessary uses.
DarkSky International, which certifies communities that meet dark sky qualifications, recently designated Groveland as a Dark Sky Community. Learn more at https://darksky.org/places/groveland-florida-dark-sky-community.
The monthly Friday Night Naturalist program welcomes scientists, nature lovers, storytellers and environmentalist to speak on a wide variety of topics. Although some topics appeal more to adults, children are always welcome.
Trout Lake Nature Center hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. Non-members pay a $5/vehicle entry fee. The 230-acre nature center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.