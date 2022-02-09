“When I got this part, my husband looked at me like, ‘Really? You are going to be the cleaning lady?’ I could show you a picture of the room I’m staying in right now,” laughs Élodie Yung, fully admitting that cleaning isn’t her thing. But traditional cleaning is not what her role in FOX’s new drama The Cleaning Lady is all about.
Yung stars as Thony, a Cambodian surgeon who comes to the U.S. to pursue a lifesaving medical treatment for her young son. Originally here on a medical visa, complications arise and she is forced to stay as an undocumented immigrant, where she makes ends meet living and working with her sister-in-law (Martha Millan) as a cleaning lady.
“She’s facing a horrible decision: Do I go back home and then that’s it? There’s no chance for my son to get any cure? Or do I overstay my visa and make the choice of being undocumented and potentially find a cure for my son?”
“I have been really praying for a part like this, where I could really express what I have in my heart. And I do feel that Thony has given me the opportunity to really express my feelings, my emotions. And my truth.”