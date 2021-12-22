If you’ve taken your clock to The Clock Shop in Eustis for repair, you’ve probably met Marna Wrosch, a likeable gal with a keen sense of humor. Over the past ten years, she worked at The Clock where she exceled as a skilled woodworker and clock specialist. A Chicago native, Wrosch recently decided to fly back to her roots in the Windy City. Owner Helen Cipollone-Carden says that Wrosch was invaluable and will be dearly missed. 

