There are no winners in the comparison game. When we compare ourselves to others, we invite a whole host of insecurities to overshadow how awesome we are.
For an extreme example, it doesn’t do us justice if we bash ourselves for lacking the ability to play guitar like the late and great Eddie Van Halen. If we play guitar at all, we were created to play in our own style to our own strum.
We were made to be unique, diverse, ourselves.
So, there’s nothing valuable in wishing we looked like someone else. The focus inevitably circles back to what’s wrong with us. The temptation to analyze our features and body type steals our joy and we wind up miserable, making those around us miserable.
Embracing and enhancing what we look like—I’m all about wearing what makes you feel good and confident, from makeup to high heels—lends to self-care and self-love.
These are only two examples, but we could touch on finances, marriage and family status plus more if space allowed.
It boils down to this: The only way we can overcome the comparison game, is to love and see ourselves like God does. When He looks at us, He sees us as perfectly awesome.
When we arrive, we get to dance to the beat of our own cymbal!
This week’s practice:
1. Write 100 things you like about you. You might be thinking you can’t come up with 10, but trust me, you can. This exercise will help you discover things about yourself you didn’t consciously realize. You’ll step away with a deeper appreciation for yourself.
2. Study 2nd Corinthians 5:21 until you’re convinced that you’re righteous in God through Jesus.
3. Treat yourself like you love yourself. Do something awesome just for you.
4. Thank God everyday that you get to be yourself.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.