Entrepreneur Brandon Groover of Jacksonville, Florida, has taken over ownership of The Crab Stop of Leesburg and the future is promising and bright.
This prime 2535 Main Street location offers room for expansion, easy parking, and a menu full of items that, they say, “Tastes like it came right outta Grandma’s or Momma’s Kitchen,” says Chef Diz.
Close to neighboring colleges, businesses, and residential neighborhoods, the local staff welcomes old and new customers to experience their signature Maryland-style garlic or steamed crabs, jumbo shrimp, the snack packs, snow crab clusters, fried fish, fritters, the famous fried seafood sampler, and more.
Their Signature Seafood Rice is a big request for each meal as are the specials. Open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, patrons dine-in on the screened porch or take the meals home to enjoy. The daily specials feature seafood cooked in just about every way a customer likes. The kids have options too with grilled cheese or fish sandwiches, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, and wings.
Nothing compares to the colossal crowd-pleasing Table combos like “The Leesburg” for 2-4 people or “The Vezzy” special for a big crab-loving party. Patrons choose from various sides, salads, add-ons, or grab the garlic blue or Maryland crabs a-la-carte at market price. Wings are a favorite, too, and come with a choice of over ten sauces. The friendly staff welcomes families, organizations, clubs, seafood lovers, and snowbirds - from all over the tri-county area to get their tastebuds ready for the best garlic crabs in town.
“Looking forward to serving the greater Lake County communities with the best seafood in the South!” said Brandon Groover. Call to order at 352-460-0097 and for more information visit www.TheCrabStopLeesburg.com.