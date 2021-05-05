Located at 124 East Alfred St. in Tavares, The Deli Llama is serving up unique and classic sandwiches with their own special twist.
Although Michelle Williams and her husband, Brent, have owned businesses from an antique store to a carpet cleaning business, they never had plans for a sub shop. Brent runs Mr. Williams Tattoo Company, and he brought up the idea to Michelle, but it just wasn’t the right time.
They both enjoyed eating good food growing up, Williams said, and, “Over the years, we would always talk about opening up something.”
Williams’ daughter recommended opening a coffee shop, with her husband still pushing for a sub shop. They even thought about pizza and bao – a steamed bun popular in Chinese cuisine – but serendipity happened.
“All of a sudden, the old Llama Grocery store, which is now our Deli Llama, was empty,” Williams said.
Although it was a rocky start with negotiations on rent, the Williams family was able to get a good deal on the location. All that was left was to finally decide what they were going to offer.
From a coffee shop with small bites to sandwiches, they finally settled on what to do.
“We changed to ‘let’s go with sandwiches,’ and we were going to try to keep it simple, but we’re not simple people,” said Williams.
Since 2018, the Deli Llama not only offers delicious craft sandwiches with fresh in-house ingredients, but salads, pita pizzas and coffee.
However, there’s one special rule that Michelle has: No modifications on craft sandwiches. After all, she is the expert.
“We tried to appease people in the beginning, and we had a couple of complaints,” Williams said. “Like, you’re the one who wanted the sandwich!”
Although modifications can’t be made on the craft sandwiches, Williams introduced the new build-your-own cold hoagie along with a build-your-own salad, which will be coming soon to the shop.
One craft sandwich in particular is the most popular among regulars, and that is their Cuban sandwich. The sandwich is so popular, in fact, they even got a shout-out in the Orlando Sentinel.
“We’re from South Florida, so we’re used to the traditional Cuban, but we can’t do a traditional Cuban – that’s not us,” said Williams.
They added salami to the mix, and one surprising ingredient they added is cream cheese.
“It makes it super rich. You’re eating it, and you’re like ‘What is that?’ and then you’re just like ‘Oh my God, this sandwich is delicious.’ So, it’s really good,” Williams chuckled.
Gluten friendly, vegetarian and vegan options are available, as well.
In addition to their craft sandwiches, they sell Lucky Goat Coffee. The brand is native to Florida and is primarily located in Tallahassee. The coffee is popular among college students who attend Florida State University, which is how Williams found out about it in the first place. Her daughter raved about the brand, and told her mother that she had to sell this at her shop.
There was only one problem: Williams didn’t really know how to make coffee.
“We’re not baristas, we didn’t know how to make coffee,” Williams said. “They helped us get a machine, and they taught me how to make the coffee, and all that stuff. They cared, and they were really excited to have their coffee this far south.”
Although the pandemic didn’t stop the small shop from selling sandwiches, they were still hit by it.
“It was really strange, because since people couldn’t come in and look around, they stopped buying the extras,” Williams said. People stopped buying their coffee, chips or sodas. “We were working just as hard, if not harder. We were trying to keep up with all these orders for less money.”
COVID-19 also impacted their store hours and activities. They had hosted Trivia Nights, which were cancelled altogether, with no plans to bring it back any time soon. Their Cool Craft Saturday may be making a comeback sooner rather than later, however.
Although they have finally stabilized, Williams still wants to emphasize the importance of shopping small.
“There’s small business that are still struggling,” said Williams. “A lot of places get overlooked because it’s not convenient for them.”
You can check out The Deli Llama Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also order carryout online Tuesday through Saturday, 8:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Visit www.delillamafl.com/order.