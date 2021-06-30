Highlands Hammock State Park is a changing landscape, a pristine hardwood hammock constantly being altered by weather, fire, animal migrations and seasonal changes, making each visit to this state recreational facility and campground a unique experience.
Open from 8 a.m. until sunset every day of the year, Highlands Hammock is a favorite with birdwatchers, hikers, campers and school groups. The park offers primitive and RV campsites, guided tram tours, bicycle rentals, picnic areas, facility rentals, seasonal “Music in the Park” concerts and the children’s Exploration Station next to the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum.
Located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring, Highlands Hammock is a part of Florida’s Statewide Greenways and Trails Systems.
Originally made up of two separate properties, Highlands Hammock was dedicated on March 15, 1931. Spearheaded by Margaret Shippen Roebling, 1,300 acres were acquired by Tropical Parks Association of Highlands County, and work started on Florida Botanical Gardens and Arboretum.
Roebling donated land to the state of Florida with a statement in the deed that it be used for the CCC to build a state park. Most of the CCC’s work was done near the front of the park in what is now the campground.
CCC camp “SP4” was established on 1,300 acres as the first state park project in June 1934.
In June 1935, when the state legislature established the Board of Forest and Parks, Highlands Hammock became Florida’s first state park. That front property and the rear 1,287 acres containing the walking trails were merged in 1940, creating the park we now recognize. The park property encompasses 9,287 acres.
The CCC had a presence in the park until 1942, when they ceased their building projects and turned over park management to the Florida Park Services.
The CCC Museum is a renovated log structure that was turned into a museum in 1994. It houses an array of interactive displays, videos and educational information about the vocational training and conservation work program established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933.
Seventy-six of the original weirs dams, waterways and structures built by the CCC have survived and can be seen around the campground and picnic areas. Those original historical structures include a mechanic shed, potting shed, office, science station, the first bathroom (building 11), four pavilions, five homes, Hammock Inn and the museum building itself.
Museum tours are available, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Tram Tours offer an educational, one-hour ride around the loop and through a remote section of the park called the South Canal property. Guides on the interpretive tours also point out Florida foliage, like cutthroat grass (panicum abscissum). Highlands Hammock is the only place in the world where this grass is known to grow.
Tram tickets are available at the Ranger Station for $10 per adult, $5 per child ages 6 to 12, and free to children 5 or younger. Private tram rides can be arranged for $70. Trams depart from Hammock Inn, adjacent to the park’s main picnic area.
The park has approximately 8.5 miles of bike trails, as well as a horse trail. Highlands Hammock’s nine walking trails consist of elevated boardwalks and hard-packed dirt paths.
Pick up a map at the ranger’s station, because the trails do overlap and can be confusing. The leisurely 15- to 35-minute walks take you through premier examples of the ecosystems of Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge, from young hammock, bald cypress swamp to old growth Florida forests.
When hiking, it is recommended that you carry plenty of water, take binoculars or camera, wear comfortable shoes, and have an ample supply of bug repellant.
A drive down the park’s main road and around the 3.1-mile Loop Drive reveals numerous interpretive signs and clearly marked entrances to trails, and Rangers and volunteers are available to answer questions.
The Allen Altvater Trail is a 30-minute hike from the campground through Florida Pine flatwoods. This area is used by the Rangers to educate visitors about the importance of controlled burns.
The Wild Orange Grove Trail connects the picnic area and the park’s main road. The orange trees that line this short pathway are a favorite source of food for deer when they are bearing fruit.
Originally called the Laurel Oak Trail, Alexander Blair Big Oak Trail is the location of one of the park’s ancient old-growth giants, a Laurel Oak that is estimated to have started its life in 1111 AD. Toppled by a major storm a few years ago, the broken branches reveal the remnants of repairs made in the mid-1930s. The oak, with a girth of over 36 inches, was one of three trees in the park filled with concrete, reinforcement rods and brace cables by tree surgeons in an effort to preserve them.
The 3.1-mile paved Loop Drive is used by 5K runners, walkers and cyclists. It is the location of a variety of annual sporting events.
Just past the clearing on the left is the Hickory Trail, a path that transitions at its start from the oak canopy of the Alexander Blair Big Oak Trail through a swampy area of the Fern Garden’s boardwalk.
A Live Oak estimated to have begun its life in 970 AD marks the beginning of the Richard Lieber Memorial Trail. Named for the conservation spokesman who served as chairman of the Conservation Commission until 1933, it seems fitting to Lieber’s memory to see playful otters frolicking and catching crawfish just off the elevated boardwalk section of the trail. This trail, which changes dramatically with the seasons as the water levels rise and fall, is a leisurely 25-minute walk that circles through the hardwood swamp; an offshoot to the right dead ends at benches, where visitors can sit quietly.
Young Hammock Trail is a transitional area through young pine flatwoods. A hammock is an umbrella dome, the highest order of a plant-life grouping, what biologists call a climax community. The word hammock means “shady place” in the language of Florida’s Calusa Indians.
The Cypress Swamp Trail, known as the catwalk by long-time Highlands County residents, is a 30-minute stroll through stands of Cypress trees, over the black waters of an alligator pond and out onto a pathway lined with native Florida vegetation. It is the most popular trail at the park.
The cypress knees that are part of the supporting root systems of the trees come in a variety of shapes that stir the imagination. Look for one dubbed “the octopus.”
During the fall, when water levels are traditionally at their high point, the murky swamp is home to several reptiles. Binoculars or a zoom camera make it easy to search the banks of the pond for sunning alligators. Baby gators may be hiding in the duckweed with only their eyes and snouts above the waterline. Egrets, ibis, storks, herons, woodpeckers, raccoons and hawks are regularly seen and photographed by visitors.
A bronze and granite memorial, dedicated to Roebling for her efforts to set aside land in Sebring for the park, stands below the Memorial Live Oak. This 86-foot tree is over 500 years old.
Ancient Hammock Trail is the longest trail in the park. Features of the meandering 35-minute walk through this old growth forest are a bridge constructed by the CCC and a plaque inscribed with “The Prayer of the Woods.” Near dusk, sit on the bench at the curve of the path and listen as the woods awaken with the sound of crickets and the screech of an owl.
The Fern Garden Trail, a favorite of avid birdwatchers, is a brisk 20-minute walk through hardwoods, past a pond and over a boardwalk. Visitors to this swamp often see frogs, snakes, alligators, wading birds, red shouldered hawks and a family of barred owls. On sunny days, watch around tree bases for water moccasins and banded water snakes that may have crawled out of the dark, shallow waters to warm themselves.
A few tips: While pets are allowed in the park on a leash, it is advisable not to take dogs onto the boardwalks for their own safety. If you are biking, hiking, running or using the exercise stations set up along the Loop Circle, make sure to carry and drink plenty of fluids to prevent overheating.
For more information, call 863-386-6094 or visit