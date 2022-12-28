The Fifth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has a vacancy in the Fifth Judicial Circuit for Lake County Court Judge, due to enactment of Florida House Bill 7027.
HB 7027, which became effective June 2, 2022, “was enacted to create a sixth appellate district; revising the location of the headquarters of the Second Appellate District; revising the number of judges of each district court of appeal; revising the number of members and electors for the of the statewide nominating commission, etc.,” according to The Florida Bar.
Applicant criteria includes having been a member of The Florida Bar for the preceding five years and being a registered voter. The appointee also must be a resident of Lake County at the time he or she is appointed.
Deadline is Jan. 3, 2023, at noon.
The application may be downloaded at https://www.flgov.com/judicial-and-judicial-nominating- commission-information or requested from the chair, Zachary J. McCormick, 210 N. Texas Ave, Tavares, FL 32778. Call 352-742-7474 or email zach@attorneycfl.com.
In addition to McCormick, members of the Fifth Judicial Nominating Commission are Vice Chair David Ellspermann, Matthew Foreman, Robert Briggs, Shanta Matthews, Nicole Blumenauer, David Jordan, Richard Mutarelli, Jr. and Robert W. Batsel, Jr.
To learn more about HB 7027, visit https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/7027.
In addition, The Florida Bar is seeking a new nonlawyer to serve on its governing board. Since 1987, two public members have served on the Bar’s 52-member governing board, after the Supreme Court of Florida approved the organization’s request to have nonlawyer representation on the board. Only 12 other state bar associations have public members on their governing boards, according to The Florida Bar.
The board member will replace Joseph “Jody” D. Hudgins, of Naples, whose second two-year term will expire June 2023. The new board member would serve a two-year term starting June 23, 2023. The other public member currently serving on is Linda Goldstein, of Tampa.
The board oversees the bar’s lawyer discipline program, continuing legal education programs, legislative activities and overall administration of the bar. Board members, who are all volunteers, average 200-300 hours per year on bar business, depending on committee assignments.
Download the application at https://www-media.floridabar.org/uploads/2022/11/Application-for-Public-Member-on-the-Board-of-Governors-Form-R-09262018-1.pdf.
For a printed application, call bar headquarters at 850-561-5757. Completed applications must be received by Joshua E. Doyle, executive director, The Florida Bar, 651 East Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, 32399-2300, or submitted via email to pubmembogapp@floridabar.org no later than Jan. 23, 2023.