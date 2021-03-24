To involve more Floridians in the state’s legal and justice systems, The Florida Bar’s Citizens Advisory Committee has compiled information, links and contacts of more than a dozen ways non-lawyer volunteers may apply for appointments. These resources are posted at floridabar.org/volunteer.
While they cannot practice law, Floridians who are not lawyers can get involved in the state’s legal and justice systems. Opportunities range from applying to be certified mediators, governing board members and guardians ad litem, to appointed positions on Florida Bar committees and commissions.
“Our third branch of state government exists to provide justice for all, and there are many ways to help fellow citizens resolve legal issues and seek justice,” said Florida Bar President Dori Foster-Morales.
The Citizens Advisory Committee is a group of 12 citizens with varied interests and backgrounds who provide two-way communication between the state’s major citizen constituencies and the Bar’s Board of Governors.
Included among the opportunities are several Florida Bar committees, including local grievance committees that investigate complaints against lawyers. Those committees are composed of at least one-third non-lawyers. The Florida Bar also has two public member voting seats on its Board of Governors. Some of the Bar-related positions are appointed by the Florida Supreme Court.
Several of the listed volunteer positions are appointed by the governor, including members of the Judicial Qualifications Commission and the 26 judicial nominating commissions across the state. Other opportunities are for administrative, program and advocacy positions based on the skills and interests of the volunteers.