Woof! Sadie Mae here and glad to be back. I have been a miserable girl the past few months, battling something called FAD, flea allergy dermatitis. I lost a great deal of my hair and scratched and bit myself raw from incessant itching. After several visits to several vets, Mommy and Walter Doodle and I finally eradicated the nasty fleas! Here’s what we have learned, so you and your pets can avoid an experience like mine.
It all began with one flea.
Flea season is year-round in Florida, and it’s quite frustrating to keep the little pests under control. This is a necessity, though, especially if your dog has a flea allergy. Fleas (and ticks) can carry disease and invade your pet and your home.
Waging war on a flea infestation is a three-pronged process. It involves combating the fleas in the yard, in the house and on the dog. This must be done several times consistently.
First and foremost, you must remove them at their source. It only takes a flea or two to turn into hundreds overnight. They may lay 50 eggs per day. They proliferate in the shady areas of your property, under trees, under decks, along the fence line. When you walk your dog or let them outside, the fleas jump on them and latch on, sucking their blood and breeding some more. The dog comes inside and brings the new hitchhikers into your home. And in the blink of an eye, you discover a flea infestation.
The second step is to fight off the fleas in your home, in your carpets, in your and your dog’s bedding. Here is when you call an exterminator. Or you can do it yourself by setting up a routine and being diligent. It is almost impossible to treat every square inch of living space, so you need to keep your house and your furniture as clutter-free as possible. Clean the areas where your pet frequents especially well. Wash their bedding in hot soapy water. Remove crate pads and clean them thoroughly. Wash food mats and throw rugs. Thoroughly wash the floor. Then do it two days later, again and again. Do this repeatedly until you significantly decrease the flea population.
Chemical and non-chemical treatments for fleas range from bombs to essential oils. They all come with individual warnings. If you plan to set off a flea bomb, be sure the room is sealed, air ducts and windows are closed, and aquariums or other pets are not nearby. It is virtually impossible to seal an aquarium from a bomb, so unless you want to come back to a tank full of dead fish, don’t do it. Flea bombs can also be lethal to pet birds.
Before you allow your dog inside, go over their entire body with a flea comb and a cup of hot water with a few drops of dish soap. This inexpensive little invention is most helpful in trapping the fleas and allowing you to nip them in the bud. The flea comb removes live fleas, flea eggs and that coffee ground-looking stuff, which is actually flea excrement.
There is a vast choice of flea products for the home and yard. Some have harsh chemicals, some are herbal, and some are powder, all with varying degrees of success. It is your decision how you battle the infestation, and some methods are much more effective than others.
The bottom line is you need to vacuum thoroughly as much of the floor as possible, all chairs, couches and mattresses, then apply the flea product. Allow it a day or two to absorb, then vacuum it all up and start all over again. In this manner, you are preventing the flea eggs from hatching. Also, keep in mind that they can breed in your vacuum, so if your vacuum has a bag, change it frequently.
After treating your home, perform a white towel test. Slowly drag a white towel over the areas you treated, including the yard. This is an effective way to see if a flea attaches. If you see one, you can be assured there are more. Keep vacuuming, washing, and treating affected areas.
The final step is to treat the poor, itchy infested dog. Again, there are a multitude of available products, with or without a prescription from your vet.
For a monthly preventative, there are topicals, which are liquid drops placed directly on the dog’s skin. Wait to bathe your dog at least 2 days before and after applying these drops, or you will prevent the necessary oils from penetrating the dog’s skin. Be sure to follow the instructions, as some of these medications can seriously harm your cat. When purchasing these products, pay attention to the source. Shelf life and country of origin should be considered. There are counterfeit products online. It is best to spend a little more and acquire your meds from a reputable source.
You and your vet can decide if oral medications are right for your pet. Some also prevent heartworm and ringworm, repel mosquitos, and kill flea eggs and ticks.
Whatever you decide, some type of flea and tick preventative is critical, especially for dogs that spend any time outdoors. Remember, it only takes one flea to begin an infestation.
Walter Doodle and I now live in a flea-free environment. My beautiful coat has returned, and I am a happy girl again. I hope I have helped you understand the flea cycle and the recommended steps to protect your pets.