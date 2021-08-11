I have been following your articles regarding the expansion plans and expenditures for the Mount Dora Fire Department.
I joined the Mount Dora Volunteer Fire Department in 1970 following my discharge from the Marine Corps. I was technically a paid call member receiving a whopping 50 cent per call stipend. At this time, we had approximately 20 members and usually had at least 11 members including full time personnel from the city that were volunteers also.
I became a certified police officer and served as a reserve patrol officer as well as a relief dispatcher for the police and fire department. The dispatch position was located in the lobby of the new police and fire department facility at 124 E. Third Avenue. We were responsible for answering the emergency fire phone and activating the fire siren to notify the volunteers of a request for service. We then would notify one of the on-duty patrol officers to return to the station, as the on-duty dispatcher was also an engineer to respond the initial fire apparatus. The city was divided into three patrol zones. The police officer who was in the zone of the call for service was to respond and assist the incoming fire apparatus by giving additional information of the situation and exact location of our closest fire hydrant if smoke or flames were showing. The fire apparatus had a rope looped around the supply hose end with a hydrant wrench attached. This was in case the truck had reached the scene prior to the P.D. The engineer would stop the truck and throw the loop over the hydrant and proceed to the fire. When the patrolman arrived, he would make the connection to the hydrant and charge the line. The system worked fairly well, but the citizens of Mount Dora could see how well the Eustis Fire Department did with full-time personnel on duty, and at the time a very definite rivalry between the Three cities of the Golden Triangle was apparent
In 1975, the city appointed a full-time fire chief (Carroll A Griggs) who was one of the full-time dispatchers and procurement officer for the P. D., but they had also decided to expand the fire department to a full-time 24-hour response. They had three full-time personnel including Chief Griggs, and moved them to offices that were constructed by the FD volunteers downstairs in a meeting room. Sleeping quarters for two and a small day room kitchen area were also constructed.
When the move was made, I was attending EMT school with officers from the PD and Reserves. Eventually I was asked to become a full-time firefighter EMT, following my required minimum standards fire certification as was being mandated by the State of Florida.
Prior to this, I was unfortunate enough to have received a call of a residential structure fire located on Lakeshore Drive between Tavares and Mount Dora. As a dispatcher I was required to notify the Florida Forestry Service of the fire but was not allowed to respond to the fire, as it was in Lake County’s jurisdiction. Lake County had no fire service to cover residential fires other than a volunteer organization located in Bassville Park. The house was totally destroyed and upset numerous people. Several county citizens decided they would create a fire district and create funding by subscription from the residents in their agreed response areas. This basically mirrored what the citizens in the Bassville Park area were doing. They would have someone at the station during the day, either volunteer or paid, to maintain the fire apparatus and respond to calls relying on volunteers to assist. The Pasco Volunteer Fire Department was established on Old 441 between Tavares and Mount Dora. These departments were not being funded by the county.
Our respective areas continued to grow, mutual aid agreements were signed, eventually providing for some immediate fire response to most of Lake County, although there were numerous areas not being covered except by the Forestry Service. The ambulance service went from being provided by funeral homes, to police departments providing station wagons, and eventually privately owned providers (Lennons Ambulance Service in Eustis). The local hospitals eventually took over ambulance services in Clermont, Leesburg and Eustis. The Leesburg Fire Department led the way in the county providing full-time ambulance coverage by a fire department. Bassville Park and Mount Dora provided rescue response to vehicle accidents and entrapments but remained as non-transport agencies. The EMTs in the fire department at Mount Dora were actually prohibited from responding to cardiac arrest calls or medical emergencies.
So much for the history of the Mount Dora Fire Department. I retired from the Mount Dora Fire Department in 1995 and joined the Eustis Fire Department as a captain in charge of fire suppression, eventually becoming chief in 2004 and retiring after 39 years in the Fire/EMS Service.
In response to your latest article, I have to correct you on one point. The citizens are not doubled tax for the fire service in their respective communities. Some municipalities have developed fire fees to provide their respective services and maintain the ability to grow and provide better services. That is why municipalities come into existence to begin with: municipal water, electric and septic systems. I must admit the County Fire Service is on par as to providing equal services in comparison to most municipal departments, but the vast areas of Lake County they cover limits them to some degree of being available for immediate response and manpower. In fact, the County pays some departments for their Advanced Life Support capabilities.