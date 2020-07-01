Grace is a lovable female Black Lab mix. She is approx. 6 years old and came in with an embedded collar. She is a bit shy with new people / situations but is very sweet, loving, and gentle. She is dog friendly and doesn’t seem to mind cats. If interested in meeting Grace, contact our shelter!
Gianna is a beautiful 4 year old tabby. She has a calm, sweet personality and does well with other cats. She loves to play and have a good time. Gianna will make a loving, lap cat companion and is available to adopt at our shelter.
Sawyer is a lovable male kitty. He is friendly with people after getting to know you, and LOVES belly rubs! Sawyer enjoys exploring in the kitty cottage and does great with all of the cats he’s housed with. Meet Sawyer at our shelter, he will make the purrrfect companion!
You may visit Grace, Gianna and Sawyer at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400