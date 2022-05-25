Prayer is an investment that is worth the wait. It may not be redeemed upfront on our timetable or the way we’d like, but it does pay off.
Sometimes we engage in worry prayer over the people we love. We beg God to do something with their faults. We pray for their healing, either by desperation or faith. We pray over their problems, their stupidity, their protection, their hardened heart, their lost soul.
We focus so much on what’s the matter instead of Who God is. God is love (1 John 4:8). He’s totally in love with that person way more than we are.
He loves them so much that He gave them free will. They get to choose whether to receive the prayer we’re praying over them either in private or public.
We can’t make someone change. But there is still hope.
The Word says that it will not return void in Isaiah 55:11 (AMP): So will My word be which goes out of My mouth; It will not return to Me void (useless, without result), Without accomplishing what I desire, And without succeeding in the matter for which I sent it.
The above scripture used to trip me up when I prayed for people and didn’t see results in their lives. Then I got a revelation. The Word goes out and it knocks on the door of their heart. No matter what, it’s not returning void because it’s a seed that I’m planting based on God’s promises.
It is up to the individual when or whether they will receive the Word.
Sometimes we plant the seed and someone else gets to water it.
Let’s look at the parable of the seed and the sower in Mark 4.
14 The sower sows the word. 15 And these are the ones by the wayside where the word is sown. When they hear, Satan comes immediately and takes away the word that was sown in their hearts. 16 These likewise are the ones sown on stony ground who, when they hear the word, immediately receive it with gladness; 17 and they have no root in themselves, and so endure only for a time. Afterward, when tribulation or persecution arises for the word’s sake, immediately they stumble.
The folks in the above group were excited about God’s truth. But not enough to become grounded in it, to meditate on it, to let it transform them. When circumstances crop up in their lives, they’re not established in the Word to keep the faith. They allow peer opinion to sway them away from God.
18 Now these are the ones sown among thorns; they are the ones who hear the word, 19 and the cares of this world, the deceitfulness of riches, and the desires for other things entering in choke the word, and it becomes unfruitful.
The group above suffers from spiritual blurry vision. They look through the milky lenses of worry, quick gratification and misplaced desire. It’s God’s desire for us to be abundant and wealthy through Christ. It’s when we focus on greed and envy that the milky lens forms.
20 But these are the ones sown on good ground, those who hear the word, accept it, and bear fruit: some thirtyfold, some sixty, and some a hundred.”
The folks in this last group have meditated on the Word to the degree that it shows up in their life and they act on it. The reason for the 30, 60 and 100 times as much is the degree that they meditated and studied the Word.
Let’s look at verse 24: Then He said to them, “Take heed what you hear. With the same measure you use, it will be measured to you; and to you who hear, more will be given.
What you put in, you get out. That’s the law of sowing and reaping.
When we understand this, it takes the worry out of prayer. Even when it doesn’t look like our faith prayer is working in someone’s life, keep praying.
Your prayer will not return void, no matter what they choose.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Pray over them with full trust in God’s Word.
2. When you’re tempted to give up or get frustrated, cling to a scripture that speaks life to you and over them.
3. Let them be themselves and make their own choices.
4. Trust God.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. Please drop me a line if my articles resonate with you or if you have a question, concern, or prayer request. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com