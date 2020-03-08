"Born in India and raised in America, I love Indian vegetarian food. From the sounds of crackling mustard seeds and whistling pressure cookers (pre-Instant Pot) to the aroma of crispy fried lentil balls (daal vadaa) and sweet cardamom sheero (toasted semolina with ghee and jaggery). Home-cooked dishes like this and many others are part of my heritage and DNA. And growing up in America in the late 60s and 70s, so are foods like pizza, cake, fries, ice cream, grilled cheese sandwiches, and sodas. But being a vegetarian doesn’t necessarily mean eating healthy.
Tasty Indian vegetarian food can be oily and sweet and lead to overeating. And there weren’t many Indian stores nearby and American restaurants at that time had very few vegetarian options, like plain steamed carrots and lettuce. That really limited our choices. I watched as innocent but damaging food choices deteriorated the health of my loved ones and eventually myself. And we are not alone. I lost my mother to heart disease and diabetes.
The biggest tribute to her would be to do the very best I can to make it easier for myself and others to form healthier eating habits. So I started with myself, my kids, and my 83-year old, food-loving father. As part of the healthy eating journey, I knew I had to give up all the Indian foods I loved. That was hard to do. But turns out, actually not necessary.
I started adapting traditional Indian dishes like daals to contain low to no salt, oil, sugar while also being high in protein and fiber. I invite you to join me in creating an eating style for yourself and your family that’s healthy yet tasty, affordable, and easy enough for our busy lives. It involves selectively using spices, herbs, fresh and frozen vegetables and fruits, legumes and split lentils, a variety of whole grains, mega salads, and tall colorful smoothies!
