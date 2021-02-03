I met Dave through a mutual friend when I was 16 years old.
Dave was 19 years old and a sophomore at Texas A&M University. He taught me how to drive his Volkswagen Beetle, which was a stick shift, and we had fun just hanging around together.
After graduating from high school, I attended Texas A A&M, as well. Dave graduated in December of my sophomore year, and I finished that year and decided to take a break from college, as I didn’t know what I wanted to major in. We got engaged and married in 1978, and have enjoyed many moves to different places and many fun adventures! We have lived at 14 different addresses and drove 19 different cars!
Our two children have successful jobs and have been a joy to raise and hang out with. We now own a business and work together every day and continue to enjoy each other’s company. 42 years of marriage have been good to us!