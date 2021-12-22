Have you seen this Christmas decoration on a utility pole at Clayton Street and Third Avenue in Mount Dora?
Have you wondered why that one light is there, when no similar holiday decorations are displayed on the city streets?
The short answer: It’s a Mount Dora tradition. The long answer involves a young girl who dearly loved Christmas lights and a years-long kindness by the city’s utilities department.
The Christmas bell, surrounded by a wreath, was part of Mount Dora’s holiday decorations decades ago when Mount Dora, like many cities, displayed lighted decorations along city streets.
Melanie Mae Wise, a young girl born in the early 1960s who loved everything about Christmas, had epilepsy from age one but didn’t let it deter her from enjoying the holidays, according to the Mount Dora History Museum.
“She loved to drive with her parents, Fred and June Wise, around town to look at the Christmas decorations,” the museum says. “When she could no longer do that, Art Womble, Mount Dora utilities director, decided to hang the decoration on the utility pole outside her home for her to enjoy.”
Melanie Mae died in 1977 at age 15, and her parents eventually moved from the house, but the city continues hanging the lighted decoration in her honor every year.
Locals Kimberly Oliver and Keith Whitmore like to visit the classic light during the holidays.
“We just stumbled upon it about five years ago,” Oliver said. “We haven’t seen these in years and knew it must have some significance being placed there, blocks away from all the other city decorations. With some digging, we discovered its meaning. Since then, we go by every year to see the light.”
“It’s quite possible that no one in the Utilities Department today even knew Melanie Mae or her family, yet they still uphold the tradition of hanging the decoration in her memory,” Mount Dora History Museum says on its Facebook page.