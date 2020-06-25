Michael and Kelly Homer are local swimwear shop owners with an extraordinary story that began the day Kelly struggled with her bikini. She was constantly tugging, adjusting, and in pain from the strings of the bikini top from gouging into her skin around the neck.
She told her husband Michael she wished for a device that would comfort her when wearing the bathing suit. Out of compassion, Michael responded by stating he thought he might have a solution. Little did they know at the time, they would embark on a journey that has been four and a half years in the making. After a year of engineering different designs, using several materials, and countless failed prototypes, ÜUlu™ was born.
Once created, another three and a half years went into figuring out production, packaging, working with the patent, and trademark office. Hard work, and persistence has delivered a very unique product that has many beneficial features. Perhaps its biggest feature is its tubular design that allows it the ability to rotate up, and down the neck area automatically re-positioning itself with the body’s natural movements. Along with this ability, and it cushioning effect provides the user with comfort over a long duration of wear.
Kelly says, “We are so proud of the fact we are able to produce such a high quality product, that will give many years of comfort to another human being. We cherish the feeling that we might have contributed, as little as it may be, to someone’s comfort.”
Uulu carries mix and match swimsuits, clothing, wide brim hats, custom face masks, homemade jewelry and more.
You can find this comfort technology by visiting Michael and Kelly at their Uulu Store: 3801 HWY 19A #408 Mount, Dora 32757 Factory - 880 Bay Rd. Bld: G302 Mount Dora, Fl 32757 or call them at 352-551-5398. Hours: Friday 1- 6 pm, Saturday 11 am - 6 pm, Sunday Noon - 5 pm.