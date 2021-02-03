Faith World Eustis will open the doors to its new location Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m., with an inaugural “Sunday Night Live.” The site is the culmination of much prayer and work that has been ongoing since 1988, according to church leadership.
Senior pastor and overseer Trueman Hurley moved to Leesburg 33 years ago and established Faith World Leesburg. He said it has been his prayer and desire to see a Pentecostal church in Eustis since arriving in Central Florida.
Pastor Matt and First Lady Tamatha will shepherd the Eustis campus and are excited to invite friends and family in the area to join them in this new church plant. They currently live in Tavares with their two daughters, Raya, age 6, and Destiny, age 13. They are passionate about serving Jesus Christ and serving the people of Eustis. They are available to meet and pray or visit with anyone. They also offer home Bible studies.
A visit to Faith World Eustis will be an exciting experience, the church says. You will be greeted by a diverse group that loves people of all faiths, races, nationalities and languages. The music and singing will be uplifting and soul-stirring. The preaching will be anointed and relevant. You will find people of all ages, from young children to senior citizens.
Pastor Matt is anxious to meet with anyone wanting to be part of a church plant. If you have a burden to work for the Kingdom of God, have talents you want to be used, or feel a calling to minister, call him at 352-360-7120, ext. 708, or email him at mturnerfw@gmail.com. Faith World Eustis is located at 425 E. Citrus Ave. in Eustis.