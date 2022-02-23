If you have had the pleasure of visiting downtown Mount Dora, you are probably familiar with the fun balcony restaurant located on N. Donnelly Street – One Flight Up.
The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor balcony seating. Their focus is on soups, salads, sandwiches and delicious beverages. Their attitude is about taking it all in. The views from the balcony are top notch. People-watching and pure visual delights provide the perfect setting for a relaxing dining experience.
Historically, balconies have been designed to captivate and inspire the masses. Balconies remind us of the importance to look outside and connect with something bigger than ourselves. One of the most famous balcony scenes is from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Nelson Mandela stood on a balcony in South Africa as a freed man. Every Sunday, the Pope delivers a Mass praying for others.
Little did Judy Ransanici know that one day she, too, would contribute to the history of balcony dwelling. Ransanici, owner of One Flight Up with business partner Roger Sheffield, was born and raised in the small town in Harley, Wisconsin. Her father owned a restaurant downstairs from her home.
Restaurant activity was a staple in her upbringing, according to Ransanici.
“I literally grew up in the restaurant business,” she said.
Upon high school graduation, Ransanici pursued further education and traveled around the U.S. She worked at all types of restaurants and became a hair stylist. Eventually, Ransanici said she “knew it was time to head to the warm states.”
Orlando was her target. Ransanici resided in MetroWest for a bit but knew that this was not her destination. Upon a weekend trip to Mount Dora, Ransanici met her fate.
“I was enamored with Mount Dora,” she said. She got a job at the Aveda Salon in Mount Dora, and she and her boyfriend at that time moved to Mount Dora.
Ransanici said the moment she saw the balcony on North Donnelly Street, she knew she had to open her own restaurant.
“I saw this gorgeous balcony and thought to myself, ‘Why aren’t people sitting out there enjoying the view?’” Ransanici said. At that time, the site of One Flight Up was a gym.
During this time, Ransanici leased another property in downtown Mount Dora to open a restaurant. Eventually, the lease on the balcony property was available.
For a bit of time, Ransanici ran both restaurants. Now, One Flight Up is her pride and joy. She closed her other business and is more relaxed than ever, she said. For over 15 years, One Flight Up has grown from the balcony and two rooms, to today, when it encompasses the majority of the second floor.
One cool aspect of One Flight Up is the interior design. Ransanici has encouraged local artists to display their works for sale. It is a constantly changing environment. In addition, there are multiple rooms to dine in.
The staff is ever so friendly, and the delectable menu items are tasty.
Customer favorites include the signature Chicken Salad, the Brie Plate and Black Bean Soup.
“Our desserts are off the charts. Our bread pudding and coconut cake are a must,” Ransanici said.
One Flight Up is a great example of smalltown charm and care.
Ransanici said, “Our staff is our family. We have regular guests and embrace new ones. We just want everyone to have a good experience at One Flight Up.”
One Flight Up is located at 440 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora and open seven days a week, though hours may vary. Call 352-735-1446.
Visit www.oneflightup.com.