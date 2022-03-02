Dear Karen,
I’m a member of a caregiver support group. We have established strong relationships and sometimes learn and explore basic topics meant to be used for our individual situations. A friend recently suggested we discuss art as way to improve life quality for our loved ones. We are interested in pursuing this topic and then applying it as an independent activity. Can you point us in the right direction?
Dear Reader,
I love your question. I was an art teacher and have been so blessed to have included art into all areas of my life’s work. As an activities director for 15 years, I especially was able to incorporate art into activities for independent, assisted living and memory care seniors.
In answer to your question, there are three basics of art, the creation of art, art appreciation and art therapy. The creation of art is a shared activity that easily leads to the creation of emotional calmness, self-esteem and engagement. Knowing that stages and abilities are always the first consideration, it is easy to see how those with early-stage memory loss are certainly capable of using traditional tools for painting while others must use jumbo crayons and markers to help with dexterity.
Dipping feathers, string, sponges, etc. are a way to use colors and shapes to create beautiful designs. Your junk drawer will reveal a variety of other tools to use. Although art is highly visual, playing some soothing music and including the other senses is a good addition to your activity. Food art is a way to use colorful candies and cereal for simple mosaics and designs. This process allows smelling, tasting and fun to be part of your projects.
Art appreciation can be a trip to a museum or discussing paintings found in your home, doctor’s office, restaurants and/or calendars. Late-stage dementia patients may just enjoy looking at pictures. My mother,101 years old, and I reminisce while appreciating the famous painter Norman Rockwell. The subjects of his prolific and charming paintings include family dinners, visits to the candy store or going to the dentist. These evoke long-term memories and opportunities for prompted “Tell Me” discussions. We appreciate his wholesome, humorous and detailed paintings while sharing memories.
The third topic is art therapy, one I wouldn’t suggest for your support group. It is a specialized treatment facilitated by a therapist where avenues of change and personal development are initiated. Studies have shown that art therapy improves mood and emotions but does not improve cognitive ability or depression.
However, I strongly recommend that your group brainstorm the creation and appreciation of art and then apply them to your personal caregiver journeys.
