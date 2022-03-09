The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is offering a free seminar on “Genetic Diversity, the Cultivars and Clones: Pros and Cons” March 20 at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis.
Speaker Nancy Bissett, who is a co-founder of The Natives Nursery in Davenport, will discuss the pros and cons of plant cultivars. Cultivars are a variety of a plant cultivated to enhance overall attractiveness (shape, size, color), disease resistance, etc. They are not propagated from seed but rather by cuttings or grafting.
An example of a plant cultivar is the “Sugar Shack” cultivar of the native Buttonbush shrub (Cephalanthus occidentalis). Buttonbush is a long-lived native shrub that is a host plant for several Florida native moths.
Unfortunately, not all cultivars are created equally, according to the FNPS chapter.
“Changes in blossom size and color or even leaf color can confuse pollinating insects,” the chapter said in a news release. “Many cultivars are sterile and pollenless, depriving wildlife of seeds, pollen and nectar. When habitat gardening for wildlife, planting a cultivar is often a gamble as to whether it will just look pretty or actually help sustain the bees, insects and other wildlife.”
Bissett graduated from Florida Southern College (summa cum laude), with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and botany. She is a restoration ecologist, botanist and horticulturist.
The program will start at 2 p.m. at the Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East, County Rd 44, Eustis. Arrive at 1:30 p.m. to chat with a chapter member. All are welcome to attend.
The mission of the Florida Native Plant Society is to promote the preservation, conservation, and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida. Visit www.fnps.org.
For more information, contact Peggy Schochet at peggyscho@gmail.com. For more information about The Native Nursery, see www.thenatives.net.