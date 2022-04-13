Umatilla, FL, April 8, 2022 — Thousands of Americans have lost loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic and, for many, the sudden, isolating nature of the disease has left them searching for resolution. In their search, some have gone so far as to attempt to contact their recently deceased loved ones. And history shows this is far from rare. Whenever a mass tragedy has hit the world, reports of contact with the dead have risen as well. But how did this fascination with contacting the dead first begin? What are its historical roots? And are people really connecting with their dead loved ones?
April 21 at the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church, the first in a four-part documentary-style series, “The Serpentine Prophecy,” will explore these questions, looking at ancient and modern history and the teachings of the Bible for answers. Presentations will continue April 22–24, with all programs beginning at 7 p.m.
The series is hosted by Voice of Prophecy speaker/director Shawn Boonstra.
“People are openly wondering what’s going on behind the scenes in our world. hey’re asking: ‘Are dark forces orchestrating world events?’” Boonstra says. “In The Serpentine Prophecy, we plan to dig into history and the teachings of Scripture to understand a fascinating worldwide agenda, and how we can prevent being caught up in it.”
Following each presentation, local moderator Pastor Rob Putt will lead a short study and discussion.
Admission is free, and all attendees will receive a copy of Boonstra’s book “Draining the Styx.”
Topics will include “The Secret of Room 217,” “Whisper of the Serpent,” “Hid-den Knowledge” and “The Serpentine Prophecy.”
The Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 1400 N. Central Ave-nue, Umatilla. You may attend virtually on the YouTube channel Umatilla Adven-tist Church. Registration is optional but not required at www.SerpentineProphecy. com. For more information, call 352-669-6630.