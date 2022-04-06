To the casual observer, Passover and Easter may not to seem to have much in common. While the two holidays are celebrated by people of different faiths, they share certain similarities. Both Passover and Easter celebrate fundamental tenets of their respective faiths.
For Christians, Easter commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, a moment that has shaped the lives of faithful Christians ever since. During Passover, Jews honor a moment in history that helped free slaves from captivity and shape them into the people of Israel. In addition, historians believe that the Passion of Christ, which is the short final period of Jesus' life, occurred during the observance of Pesach, or Passover. During this time, Jesus went to Jerusalem in response to a mandate to appear at the Temple. It also is believed that the Last Supper described in all four Gospels was likely a Passover seder. Liberation and rebirth also are at the heart of both holidays.