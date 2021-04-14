Are you seeing birds at your feeder that you haven’t seen before? Would you like to be able to name the species you are seeing? On Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. at Trout Lake Nature Center, the Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society is hosting Judy Knizner, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Eustis, who will discuss the top 25 birds of Lake County.
Knizner and her husband, Dave, moved from Ft. Myers to Lake County to open their store.
“We were seeing different birds at our feeder than in southwest Florida, so I did research to what the top 25 seed eaters and bird feeder visitors are and how to entice them,” said Knizner.
She put together a brochure of the top 25 birds, the different types of feeders and which birds will visit them, as well as the most popular types of seed and which birds prefer each.
Because the presentation will be outdoors, there will be no screen to display slides. To follow along with the pictures of the birds, download the PowerPoint presentation via https://oklawaha-valley-audubon.org/event/top-25-birds-of-lake-county.
Social distancing is required, as well as proper mask wearing. Bring your own chair and possibly an umbrella for sun protection.
For more information, email oklawahaaudubon@gmail.com or call Wild Birds Unlimited at 352-602-4208.