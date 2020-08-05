Sometimes we can get trapped by our troubles, letting them evolve into anxiety and worry that can rule our decisions and the paths we take. Likewise, these troubles can spill into our relationships, how we treat ourselves and others.
No one consciously thinks that trouble serves as a huge blind spot, but that’s what happens when it consumes our hearts and minds. If trouble is our focus, then it will grow like vines and choke us.
Thankfully, God knew this and put a solution in place.
1 Peter 5:7 Casting the whole of your care [all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares for you affectionately and cares about you watchfully.
God wouldn’t ask us to hand over something He can’t help us sort out, deliver us from or squash altogether. It’s because He loves us thoroughly and completely that He invites us to lean on Him, to give over every single concern—no matter how big or small, once and for all.
I can’t count how many times I’ve prayed over a situation or for someone and in the next hour taken it back by worry, dismissing God’s power in lieu of my own. I couldn’t wrap my mind around the fact that God cared more than I did.
A lot of believers struggle in this area and as a result, they play tug-of-war with God. Casting a care and roping it back in. On and on the cycle goes until they’re worn plumb out.
That’s why the scripture says once and for all. The key is to get out of our own way, to let God be God.
How do we effectively cast our care?
This Week’s Practice:
1. Discover how much God loves you. It’s when you know His love for you is genuine—not based on your works but by faith—that you’ll readily receive His help.
2. Find three love scriptures and become so acquainted with them that no one can talk you out of how much God loves you.
3. Spend time with God in prayer, worship and mediation so that you build a relationship. Remember when you fell in love with a significant other? You spent gobs of time with them, learned all about them. You carved out time to spend together because you wanted to deepen the relationship. God wants a deeper relationship with you, too.
No matter how you feel, you can choose to walk by faith and not by sight.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.