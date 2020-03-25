This past week could’ve risen out of a Ray Bradbury novel, so dystopian in nature with contagions, closures and curfews. But it wasn’t ripped from the pages of Something Wicked This Way Come or Fahrenheit 451.
If you, like me, visited a grocery store recently, you saw empty shelves, people asking if there’s milk, eggs, bread. Staples in daily life that we’ve taken for granted.
There’s so much focus on what’s not there, that we’ve neglected to see what is there. Produce, pasta, porkchops, just to name a few.
We still live in the land of plenty.
Yes, restaurants are only open for takeout, but they’re OPEN.
There’s so much to be thankful for in the midst of crisis.
As much as society is suffering, there’s an answer that will relinquish scarcity and snuff out panic.
The first step to that answer is thankfulness, being grateful for what we have, even if we’re out of toilet paper and are down to paper towels, we are not in want. If we’ve recently lost our job, we can be thankful that we’re employable, that we can create value, that our families can help, that the government can help, and above all, that God is our source and is a present help in a time of trouble.
The second step is peace.
This tranquil state of being is free to everyone who will lean into it, even in the face of a pandemic.
Peace is decision. Peace is a firm choice for our emotions to stabilize in a chaotic world. Peace is God’s promise to us.
By its very definition, peace is freedom…from disturbance.
Let’s look at a popular, life giving scripture that highlights both thankfulness and peace:
Philippians 4:6-8 (NKJV) Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Did you catch that? Thankfulness precedes peace. The peace of God. Which surpasses what we can see, touch or feel. We’ve got the ingredients we need to overcome fear in these two scriptures.
Let’s take it a step further and look at the scripture that follows:
8 Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.
God is letting us know what to think on for our benefit. A good report, being one. Look at all the good people are doing right now for the sick and less fortunate.
We can be a part of the answer in this upside-down world and still honor social distancing and invoke wisdom.
I heard Creflo Dollar say that he can wash his hands without being in fear. Touch a milk carton without being afraid of who touched it first. Yes, be safe, but we can accomplish this in a way that doesn’t cut us off from our communities, loved ones and each other.
Maybe we can take someone a meal, even if we set it outside their door. Maybe we can buy a gift card to keep our local businesses in business. Maybe we can encourage someone with a card or phone call or video chat.
We can support our local churches by tithing and giving online.
How do we implement thankfulness and peace?
1. Write down ten things you’re grateful for in a notebook or on a note card. Explain why you’re grateful for them until you feel thankfulness in your bones, until no one can talk you out of it.
2. Pray for what you want, even if it’s just to not feel scared anymore and decide that no matter what is going on in the world, you’re going to choose peace.
This may sound easier said than done, but if we keep thinking on the good things, it will be as natural as breathing.