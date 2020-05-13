Rosie is a 1-year-old terrier mix weighing 19.5 pounds looking for her forever home. This adorable girl was running the streets for three months before someone rescued her. She is a happy, lovable, energetic girl.
She does have heartworms, which A Forever Home Animal Rescue is treating. She can be adopted now and brought back for treatments. The first treatment will be in a few weeks, and the second treatment will be a back to back in 30 days. She does have to be kept quiet after the treatments, so ideally, she should be in a forever home where she can chill.
Rosie gets along with other dogs and loves people. Her adoption donation is $300, which includes the heartworm treatment, her spay (after the heartworm treatment), vaccinations and microchip.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Rosie, contact Lori via phone or text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. You may apply to adopt by using the online adoption application at www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.