March 11, The Villages Aviation Club paid a visit to the Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 534 at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg.
There has always been a close relationship between the VAC and EAA Chapter 534, and several members have dual memberships in both groups. About half of Chapter 534 members actually live in The Villages.
Both groups have a large membership, but The Villages club is the largest, with 150 members. On this day ,70 of their members made the trip south.
The Villages Aviation Club is not an EAA chapter, but many are pilots, both active and retired, as well as aviation enthusiasts.
VAC members help support the Chapter’s 534 aviation youth program, Squadron 534, and Jim Waymire, VAC’s president, gave the chapter’s president Mike Hage a $500 check as a donation. This was much appreciated.
About 25 EAA Chapter 534 members hosted the visit. They had displays set up to pique people’s interest to ask questions. In some instances, VAC members were able to pass on information about various building projects to aid the chapter’s members.
Two Ray Aviation scholars, Chloe Kadletz and Nick Hopkins, helped out with the food service. Also attending was Leesburg City Commissioner and Chapter 534 member Alan Reisman, who was checking out the aviation youth program.
The National Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, charters local EAA chapters around the globe, usually at local airports. Learn more at www.eaa.org.
The Villages Aviation Club can be found at http://villagesaviation.weebly.com. The local EAA chapter’s site is www.eaachapter534.org.