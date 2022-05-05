Dedicated to the welfare, rescue and preservation of America’s wild horses, Diane Delano founded the Wild Horse Rescue Center in 2000. The nonprofit organization focuses on caring for mustangs that were taken from the wild and ended up in neglectful or abusive situations, according to its website.
WHRC rehabilitates these wild horses, so they have the chance to get adopted into good homes and have a dignified life after being taken from the wild, according to Delano. This refuge also takes in horses other than the wild mustang.
Formerly with the Bureau of Land Management, Delano has received several awards for her work in the preservation of the mustang. Her desire to save these beautiful, endangered animals began in 1989. She served as a wild horse mentor from 2001–2005. In 2012 the location was Mims, Florida, and in 2019 the 42-acre property in Webster was purchased.
There are currently 55 horses on the ranch. Not all horses can be rehabilitated but, if not adopted, they are allowed to live the rest of their lives on the farm, healthy, well fed and happy. Many of the horses received are in a starved condition. And there are more than just horses here! In addition to rescued horses, you’ll find burros, dogs, pigs and even few cows.
Local volunteers come from The Villages, Orlando, Tampa, Zephyrhills, Dade City, Mineola and Bellview. The facility is known worldwide, and volunteers will travel far to work with these horses. Visitors have come from countries including England, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, France, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Austria, New Zealand, Korea, Vietnam and South Africa.
The WHRC has lodging accommodations on the farm for out-of-town volunteers and is currently building more. Two volunteers live on the property.
According to its website, “WHRC works directly with various government and private agencies who help facilitate the acquisition of mustangs from all over the United States. Our partnerships help us to better identify animals in need of rescue while working within state and federal regulations.”
Many of the volunteers come for long-term stays, and some prepare to participate in the Extreme Mustang Makeover (riding) or Challenge (handling).
Trainers in the Extreme Mustang event exhibit the trust they are able to build with an untouched wild horse with just 100 days of training, according to Mustang Heritage Foundation, which presented the event in Ocala April 29–30. Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions are held all over the country.
Delano competed in Ocala in 2009 and took seventh place in Challenge. Alicia Kitay, a volunteer, competed in 2017 in Okeechobee and took second place in Challenge. Sophie Lindhe took fifth place in 2016 in Jacksonville in Makeover.
Visitors to WHRC are welcome to enjoy the scenery, have a cup of coffee from its Coffee Café House and talk to the volunteers and Delano. It’s a bit of paradise. There is an educational center. Sometimes, live music events occur. Recently, a Native American flutes performance heralded the beginning of the gift shop that will help raise funds. Delano has an extensive collection of everything equine, including pictures by well-known artists and even a couple painted by horses! The Villages Quilting Chapter, the Riverbend Bobbins, donated two handmade quilts, sewn for the rescue center, to help it raise funds.
Another aspect of the Wild Horse Rescue Center is Wild Horse Tales. It was formerly known as the Horse Tales Literacy Project, a partnership of educators, businesses and others focused on promoting literacy through classic horse literature. Tim Farley, son of Walter Farley, author of the Black Stallion books, and Mark Miller wanted to encourage children to read. That project was dissolved in 2015. In stepped WHRC to continue the mission as Wild Horse Tales. The age-appropriate curriculum is for first, fourth and fifth grades, and meets state and national standards in reading and curriculums, according to the project website.
For more information, including adoption and donation options, and to set up a visit, contact Delano at 321-427-1523 or Diane@wildhorserescuecenter.org.
Visit www.wildhorserescuecenter.org and